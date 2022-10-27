Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) of breaking his promise to publish his statement on his brother’s case Pio Lopez Obrador before the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Through her official Twitter account, Loret de Mola criticized the fact that 63 days have passed since AMLO promised to publish the text that he would send to the FGR to explain the delivery of cash to Pío López Obrador, who was already exonerated of electoral crimes that they charged him.

Today marks 63 days since the president @lopezobrador_ promised to publish the text that he would send to the FGR to explain where the cash that his brother Pío secretly received came from and where it went. Another unfulfilled promise,” Loret said of AMLO.

The journalist from Latinus attacked the president of Mexico two days after the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (Fisel), of the FGR, exonerated Pío López Obrador of the electoral crimes he was accused of.

The prosecution determined that no evidence was found to determine the existence of an illegal act after the leak of two videos where David Leon Romero deliver envelopes cash to the president’s brother with the alleged purpose of financing Morena’s campaigns in the 2018 elections.

Refering to “promise kept” of AMLO, it was on August 25 in La Mañanera when the head of the Executive said that he would publish the text that he would send to the FGR to testify about the accusations against his brother, after Pío López asked him to help clarify the case due to who “knows everything”.

“Don’t go, but send a text. I have nothing to be ashamed of, there is no problem. And they should deliver all the information to the INE, to that respectable institution… Let everything be delivered,” AMLO said about the Pius case.

We recommend you read:

After the resolution of the FGR, López Obrador assured that he had nothing to do with the exoneration of his brother, and that if he had had to go to testify, he would have said: “I am not corrupt.”

“I think it was a resource that was given for a movement, it was not for a party (money), as has been clarified or has been said, and well this whole scandal was made because it is against me, basically,” he accused.