There Lorenzo’s mother she is still upset about what happened. But she has decided to tell what happened to her because such a thing must not go unnoticed. They have been the roses of the 16-year-old boy who died in Turin have been stolen. He had positioned them to remember her son forever: who could they bother?

10th July 2017 Lorenzo Carnino he died when his motocross bike 50 crashed into a tractor. He was only 16 when he lost his life in an unfortunate accident in the city of Caselle Torinese, in the province of Turin.

From that day on, Lorenzo’s mother constantly brings a rose to the scene of the accident to remember her son who is no longer there. But the last few times she went to the place she keeps the memory of the young teenager tragically disappeared, the woman found a bitter surprise.

There is someone who constantly steals Lorenzo’s roses. She replaces them every time, but someone punctually takes them away. The woman cannot explain who she too can only think of stealing flowers left there to remember a person who is no longer there.

The woman, tired of what is happening, has decided to leave a note on the scene of the accident where she usually leaves flowers. In the hope that anyone who performs such an act of hers will stop tormenting her, already given the weight of the suffering she has been carrying on her shoulders for 5 years.

The roses of the 16-year-old boy who died in Turin have been stolen: exhausted mother leaves a note to the thief

Here is what the woman wrote in the note left in the place where her son met his death in 2017: