Alessandro Chirico donated the hamstring to his 15-year-old son Lorenzo, so that he could continue to cultivate his dream

Lorenzo Chirico he is a 15-year-old boy like many others, who dreams of becoming a footballer one day. The desire for him, about a year ago, almost shattered after his knee gave out. The doctors who assisted him and above all his father Alessandro, however, have ensured that the young man can continue to hope for a future in football, the love of his life.

To interview the boy and his father, protagonists of this beautiful story made of hope, passion, dedication and love, the journalists of Fanpage.it who joined them in Piacenza, the city where Lorenzo started playing football and where he is currently being treated for serious injury to the knee suffered about a year ago.

The 15-year-old said that during the semi-final of the last championship, he hurt his leg and he immediately realized it had happened something serious to his knee.

Arrived at the hospital, the diagnosis was immediately clear: rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee.

THE days without football, which then became weeks and months, they have been and still are very hard for him who has been running after a ball since he was only 4 years old.

The gesture of Lorenzo Chirico’s father

Fanpage.it also interviewed the surgeon who operated Lorenzo Chirico, who told what happened.

After an injury like that, the doctor said, it’s necessary to go back to playing football rebuild the ligament. This can happen in two ways.

Or you take the tendon of a deceased person, but the result is always less satisfactory than using still vascularized tissue. Or the tendon of the same injured person is used.

The surgeon and his team, however, had an alternative and revolutionary idea. Those of taking the ligament from another person alive and, in particular in this case, from Lorenzo’s father, Alessandro.

After some doubts the gentleman and the boy were convinced. The surgery was perfectly successful and is there first time in Italy such an episode occurs. Abroad, however, it has already been carried out several times.

There rehabilitation of the young footballer will last much longerbut now the chance of his knee failing again is much less.