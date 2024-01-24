The 2015 World Cup, an endless story

Definitely the world championship 2015 of the MotoGP class won by Jorge Lorenzo at the last race in Valencia against Valentino Rossi he was the most discussed in the history of motorcycling. The champion from Tavullia has repeatedly recalled how he could not digest that defeat – which could have given him the much desired tenth world championship crown – and all fans will remember what happened in Malaysia with Marc Marquez, an episode that destroyed the Doctor's world dream.

Jorge Lorenzo benefited from what happened, as he took victory and the world championship in Valencia in the epilogue of Cheste, during a race in which he got the better of Marquez, who never tried to overtake him throughout the entire grand prix.

Lorenzo confesses the reasons for leaving Yamaha

In these days Jorge Lorenzo gave an interesting interview to the 'Tengo un Plan' YouTube channel, retracing his career in a very sincere way. The part dedicated to the was very interesting decision to leave Yamaha: “2016 was my last year at Yamaha and I stayed there for 7-8 years. I won three titles, but always with the same team with the same bike, I was lacking motivation. I also knew the value of Dall'Igna and his ability to achieve everything he sets out to do. He wanted to create the best bike and moving to Ducati was a bit like when Hamilton left McLaren for a team like Mercedes, the same intuition”.

Lorenzo then underlined: “I left for several reasons, primarily for motivation, but also because Yamaha didn't perform very well in 2015, because they supported Rossi more – and it showed in Valencia. I felt a little slighted, quote unquote. And then I really thought that Dall'Igna would build the best bike and that Ducati would be the future. They gave me a million dollar contract, 15% more than Yamaha. That 15% didn't change my life, it was more a matter of motivation.”