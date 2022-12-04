Accomplice the injury to the humerus of the right arm and the two episodes of diplopia, the last three years of Marc Marquez it was a real ordeal. In fact, the Spaniard competed in only 26 races out of 52, managing to collect just three victories and a total of five podiums, a clear sign of the enormous difficulties suffered on a physical level. However, the Honda rider managed to eliminate the pain that accompanied him in the last two years thanks to the fourth operation carried out in America, and he has concrete hopes of being able to fight again for the world championship in 2023, provided that the bike made available by Japanese manufacturer is equal to that of its rivals. And on this point, after the recent Valencia tests, more than one doubt remains.

Jorge Lorenzowho shared the last, troubled season of his brilliant career alongside Marquez, ‘weighed’ the titles of Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia: “For me whoever won wasn’t the best, who for me is still Marc Marquez. Without him it was much easier. But with a Marc 100% on the track, surely at least one of these three titles would have gone to him. I don’t know if he could have made sets, probably some could have escaped him, but he would have had a chance to win them“. Lorenzo underlined – in the interview granted to Solomoto.eg – the courage of the compatriot: “I think he’s still the best, technically and mentally. Physically obviously not at the moment, due to the injury. But he’s the only one who isn’t afraid to fall. Sometimes this aspect backfires, but when everything goes well it’s a great quality.”. Closing on the great disappointments of the recent world championship: “Yamaha will be back to winning ways, as will Honda, that’s for sure. The question is: ‘When?’. And it looks like both of them are going to take some time, unless things start to change quickly.”