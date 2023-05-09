The writer has announced that she is missing a few months of life that she wants to live with her dearest loved ones

Riccardo Cristilli – Florence

Michelle Murgia announced, in a long and profound interview with Corriere della Sera, to have only a few months to live for a kidney tumor discovered only recently when the metastases were now widespread. In the last few days that remain, Michela Murgia has announced that she wants to get married “with a man, but it could also be a woman”. The future husband of the writer is called Lorenzo TerenziFlorentine actor and director from 1988.

Because michela murgia is getting married — “Marriage is necessary because the state will want a legal name that makes the decisions” like this Michela Murgia explained the decision to get married in the interview of the past few days. In addition to the practical necessity, the future husband of Michela Murgia, Lorenzo Terenzi, is part of that circle of people, his queer family, that the writer wanted next to. She said that she had bought a house with 10 beds to be able to always have close by in these last moments, all the people she loves. Special relatives among whom there are also her children of her soul, boys she has helped, raised, pampered throughout her life. She since she arrived in Rome from Sardinia, where she had been married to Manuel Persian, Michela Murgia began to take care of others, laying the foundations of her soul family. Her marriage to Persico, born in Bergamo in 1984, who deals with communication, lasted 4 years, from 2010 to 2014. See also Napoli - Spezia 0-0, the direct from the Maradona stadium

who is lorenzo terenzi — Lorenzo Terenzi, future husband of Michela Murgia, was born in Florence in 1988, author, director, musician, all-round author, graduated from the Teatro Stabile in Genoa. It was at the theater that he met Michela Murgia. Terenzi was assistant director of Veronica Cruciani in 2017 in the show Quasi Grazia by Marcello Fois, in which Murgia was Grazia Deledda. Also Lorenzo Terenzi starred in The Giants of the Mountain with Gabriele Lavia, in The dream of a ridiculous man, The man with the flower in his mouth, Six characters in search of an author And Life of Galileoalways at the theatre. He has also been to the cinema in The Hidden Color of Stefano Soldini’s things, I need you by Manuel Zicarelli. Lorenzo Terenzi will therefore be the one who will legally make the decisions for Michela Murgia, as well as stand by her together with the other members of the extended family that the Sardinian writer has built over her time. See also The schedule of the next five Manchester City games: Pep Guardiola dreams of the treble