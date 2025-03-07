The Civil Guard Command of a town is not a common place to present novelseven, it may be anachronistic, strange and unheard of. But there are, in the position of Illescas, Toledo, a dozen journalists, between uniformed agents and vehicles of the body, drinking coffee and notes with the characters of flesh and blood that a writer named Lorenzo Silva became fiction heroes.

The destination publishing house has displaced several media, including 20 minutesto this town close to the capital -of kind attached houses and with a church that contains five little known Greeks -, to present in their environment The opposite forcesthe latest of Silva (Madrid, 1966), “A novel in Pandemia, not on pandemia”, Matizes its author.

“One of the things we discovered is that we were not taking care of each other. The great vices have not been corrected”

When five years of this episode are completed, Lorenzo Silva considers that “There is already a perspective, we have an obligation and a certain duty to face that narrative. We do not want to do it because it is bitter and all brings us bad memories. It is difficult to handle narratively. But- clarifies that experience, the impact it supposed, was transformative for society and for each individual, not necessarily negative. “

Even so, for Silva, the roof of the coronavirus and its consequences did not make us better. “Maybe, One of the things we discovered is that we were not taking care of each other. The great vices have not been corrected. “

Silva, on a street in Illescas. Carlos Ruiz BK/destination

Silva, the author who, according to his editor Emili Rosales, More occupies in the catalog of the destination publishing house, along with Miguel Delibeshe has created with his guards, the Rubén Bevilacqua’s host and the Virginia Chamorro Brigade, a community that exceeds two million readers, although he says he does not feel “imprisoned” of them, do eternally in debt. “They have given me freedom to travel through other different paths. My gratitude is maximum, they are two of the best friends that life has brought me, imaginary but very conducive to me.” It must be remembered, that Silva ‘wrote’ to his characters in 1995 (at which time he found obstacles to publication), but it was not until 1998 in what destiny, his house, he edited it.

“Whenever a calamity passes, a fool is sought to blame and the rest exonerate us, but we all fail”

The opposite forces Born from what a friend guard told him during confinement: When bodies and houses were, doctors used to certify death at a distance. The title tells the suspicious death of several major in Illescas, a deserted atmosphere, only crossed by essential workers and some cunning and opportunistic murderer. There is also a violent crime not resolved in southern Spain, which allows the tension to be set at two opposite points, but that lead to the forces of the order to a permanent pulse with the restrictions, the fulfillment of the law and the loneliness of those times not so distant.

‘The opposite forces’ is edited by destiny. Ceded

The novel is not limited to describing that evil also stalked Spain immobilized by a terrible virus, but slides problems such as not having been able to anticipate such a catastrophe and the treatment of the elderly.

“The protagonists of the novel fight against the lack of the system and the society in which they live”

“Whenever a calamity passes, a fool is sought to blame and the rest exonerate, but we all fail to an identified threat (and quot the report The National Security Strategypublished in 2011, which indicates the need to take measures and provide resources to administrations). “Pandemia was a transformation and discovery lever, of a series of fractures that already existed in society. It serves as an umbrella to cover up criminal action. The offender is bottled, with the mask. “

Of those mismatches with which society ran into, the title comes. “The protagonists also fight against the deficiencies of the system and the society in which they live. The cracks between young and old are one, who continue to emerge today. “

The writer, with his novel. Carlos Ruiz BK/destination

About elderly deaths, Silva was resounding: “Everyone was overwhelmed. If we talk about the elderly and residences, the results are dreadful in all autonomous communities, although some are spoken of more than others. “

The 14th installment of this couple of guards contains other elements that contribute to enriching the world of these two guards who walk through the Spain of the crime, sometimes as shipwrecked of sanity and loyalty, apart from their enormous narrative capacity, a brand of the house.

In a start of nostalgia, one of the characters created on this occasion is named after a Dead agent in Teruel when he dealt with a case, Víctor Caballeroas his brother asked Silva as a tribute at the time.

“Rubén and Chamorro are like Don Quijote and Sancho, two inspiring mirrors. The uneven couple”

Silva, tireless consumer of music and voracious reader, as reflected in his own books, He is faithful to his quixotic ideal and equals his popular couple with the gentleman of the sad figure and Sancho Panza, whose author, Cervantes, married a woman from Esquivias, a neighboring town of Illescas.

The author does not want to waste this geographical coincidence, on the other hand, sought. “Rubén and Chamorro are, like Don Quixote and his squire, two inspiring mirrorsthat they are mimicked. It is an uneven couple. “And he returns to Cervantes the merit of having invented classical criminal fiction with his Exemplary novels.

The writer lives between Getafe and Ilescas. Carlos Ruiz BK

There is explicit a debate about linguistic unfolding that, for Silva it is a subject of permanent issue. Judge or judge, colonel or coronel, telephone or telephone operator… they sneak into an issue that worries him and created not a few problems to the writer in the academic field.

Silva has a house in Illescas, where he writes peacefully and is his second abode. There he will probably write his next installment of Rubén and Virginia, because having it … there will be. The host has no retirement age, a period that its creator intends to continue exploring while being Faithful to his personality, contrary, says Silva, to the self. Although it specifies: “When you create a character you have to look for an anchor, even if he is a criminal.”

“The great transformation has not been the AVE or the highways: it is how women have gone from domestic to authority”

Lorenzo Silva, who was accompanied during his presentation not only by the press, but also by commanders of the command, ended his exposure praising the Civil Guard, whose evolution has been a couple to that of his literature. “The rule of law faster than other levels of society was accompanied. It has improved as media and in the enrichment and diversity of the template, where 40% of the basic scale are higher titled. “

He had an express thanks to the figure of Virginia Chamorro, imagined at a time when there were few women in the body. “In historical terms it is a radical, bestial transformation, the great transformation of Spanish society is not the highways or the bird. It is how women have gone from occupying a domestic and subaltern place to authority positions. “