Madrid, Barcelona and Seville were among the most fun cities for rock’n’roll lovers when the genre took its first steps in Spain in the second half of the sixties; But even more exciting was Mallorca, which became a place of pilgrimage for many Anglo-Saxon idols of the genre. The most famous indigenous groups were the legendary Javaloyas (founded in 1952), Los Beta, Los Bohemios, The Four Winds And Dito and also the Z-66the first musical experience of who years later would become one of the most famous balladeers in Spain, Lorenzo Santamaría.

In 1967, the manager of the Animals and Jimi HendrixMike Jeffery, who was in love with the island, acquired three nightclubs there: Zhivago (the old Toltec), Haima (in Cala Mayor) and a place in the Gomila area which he named Sgt. Pepper’s in honor of the Beatles. which he decided to inaugurate in style by bringing Hendrix to give a concert there (he had plans to also perform in Madrid, but it was canceled and that’s another story). It was then that the memorable meeting with our protagonist took place.

“The venue officially opened with Hendrix, but it actually opened three weeks earlier and we had been performing there every night,” Santamaría recalls. The day after his concert we played again, and at one point he came in surrounded by blonde girls (laughs). After a while he asked us if he could come on stage to play some blues with us. I was scared, because I was a big admirer of his, he seemed like a beast to me. Our guitarist almost had a heart attack to follow him (laughs), but it was very nice. “It is an honor to have been the only Spanish singer who has performed with him.”

During his time with Z-66 he had incredible anecdotes with other legends like Eric Burdon, but Lorenzo’s story with the group ended like in the movies: his record company persuaded him to leave, assuring him that he would do better alone, and despite his reluctance initials, ended up taking the bait. «Ensembles were in fashion until 1970, when the wave of soloists began. The company spent months hammering me about it, but I didn’t want to leave the band, I liked being with them. “I spent a month meditating on an uncle’s farm, and in the end I let myself be convinced.”









His first album had a reasonably good impact, but in 1975 he published ‘Para que no me forgets’, whose title song reached the top of the sales charts and opened a period of enormous popularity, brief but very intense. He got another number one with ‘If you were my wife’ a few months later, and the fan phenomenon broke out like crazy. He was a successful romantic balladeer, young, attractive, he had money and women couldn’t stop chasing him. “The truth is that I had a blast, I’m not going to deny it,” laughs the artist. “But at that time I got married, and my wife couldn’t stand the siege of the fans and ended up divorcing me.”

Santamaría longed for the old days, and although after the success of ‘Para que no me forgets’ “it was very difficult to go back,” in 1978 he tried to take revenge by releasing the album ‘I wanted to be a Rock & Roll star’. “He didn’t sell anything,” he confesses. «My audience was already different. And from there, lurches, lurches…».

Santamaría’s career encountered these ups and downs during the following four decades (not his personal life, since in 1990 he remarried actress Nuria Hosta, who remains his wife today) but his biggest hit, ‘Para que no me forget’, lived up to its name and continued to be listened to to the point that today, half a century after its release, it has accumulated more than one hundred million views. “Since the pandemic I have been filling the theaters, I am hallucinating,” says the singer. “The tour is supposed to be a farewell, but if this continues, I’m willing to die with my boots on.”

