Among the most talked about protagonists on social media of the new edition of Big Brother we find Lorenzo Remotti. The latter was the protagonist of a sensational gaffe a few hours after the debut of the new edition of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There new edition of the Big Brother debuted on the small screen on Monday 11 September 2023. The first episode of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini has achieved great success and has already become the subject of numerous chatter online.

In any case, over the last few hours, Lorenzo Remotti in particular has been the subject of discussion on the web and has become the protagonist of a sensational gaffe. In detail, the competitor spoiled the first name of an alleged new famous person who will enter the most watched house in Italy on the occasion of the second episode.

It all happened during one conversation with his colleagues in the hovel. These were the words of the shoemaker who left speechless Victor who made a sign to silence him:

Alfonso said that others will enter. There are other VIPs, Pierino comes in too! Yes, they let Alvaro Vitali in here.

Needless to say, such statements captured theAttention of numerous viewers. Therefore, according to Lorenzo Remotti’s statements, Alvaro Vitali should enter the Big Brother house as a contestant. However, the reality seems to be different. Therefore Alvaro Vitali will not be a new gieffino of the new edition of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini as he himself has declared that he is unable to take part in the cast of the reality show due to some breathing problems.