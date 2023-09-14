Over the last few hours, Lorenzo Remotti was involved in a small accident in the house of Big Brother. Documenting the episode is a video which went viral on social media within just a few hours. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There new edition of the Big Brother it started a few days ago. The first episode aired on September 11, 2023 achieved great success success. Although its debut occurred recently, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini has already become the subject of much chatter online.

Without any shadow of a doubt, among the protagonists already more loved and discussed is Lorenzo Remotti who practices the profession of shoemaker. The latter currently lives in hovel together with four other roommates and it is precisely in this location that he became the protagonist of a little one inconvenience.

In detail, Lorenzo was sleeping in the bunk bed when he suddenly woke up and is fallen. The famous competitor of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini put a foot wrong and suddenly fell to the ground. Fortunately, the shoemaker did not suffer any damage, it is currently located a good health conditions and it’s all in one piece.

The small inconvenience caused big hilarity among viewers and the other housemates of the most watched house in Italy. The video which portrays the scene went viral on social media within a few hours and, in the video in question, Anita also appears and has thrown herself onto the only double bed laughing. Meanwhile, it seems that Lorenzo Remotti has received theapproval of numerous viewers. Therefore, he is considered a really nice competitor and there are numerous positive comments that can be read on social media regarding his conduct in the house.