The 2022 edition of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italya category that also sees a rookie at the start who cannot go unnoticed like Jorge Lorenzo, who, like Valentino Rossi in this 2022 started his automotive career two years after his retirement from MotoGP in 2019. Below are the reports of the two races staged on the Santerno circuit and live streaming through which you can relive the races.

Race- 1: Diego Bertonelli is the first winner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022. In Imola, in the presence of the CEO of Porsche Italia Pietro Innocenti, the tricolor mono-brand inaugurated the new era of the latest generation 911 GT3 Cups and with the record of 37 drivers and 17 teams at the start on a Saturday that started with the wet qualifying and the dry of race 1. On both occasions the 2019 vice-champion, who returned to the series with the BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza team, preceded all the competition scoring also the fastest lap. After starting from pole position and also managing two safety car entrances, Bertonelli won ahead of the reigning champion Alberto Cerqui, second with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Centers Milan, and Leonardo Caglioni, third with Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Padova and best among the 9 under 24 of the Scholarship Program.

If Bertonelli and Cerqui maintained their respective positions at the start after the vibrant qualifying duel, when the 24-year-old Tuscan driver got the pole position by just 3 thousandths of the reigning champion, Matteo Malucelli did not find the best starting point from the second row. from third he found himself in the middle of the group and then finished 12th in a comeback. With the driver of Team Malucelli – Centro Porsche Modena behind, the challenge for third place was resolved in favor of Caglioni when the 22-year-old South African Keagan Masters, making his debut in Imola and with the 911 GT3 Cup managed by AB Racing – Porsche Centers Rome attacked the second square of Cerqui at the restart from the first safety car used for the retirements of Pietro Negra, Francesco Fenici and then Mike Knutzov. Masters finished wide on the gravel at the exit of the Villeneuve curve, retreating eighth from the third clawed position at the start. Below the podium, fourth place for Giammarco Levorato, who inaugurated his second season in the Italian series with a competitive pace with Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Parma.

Lit just behind the fight for the top-5: Giorgio Amati (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Centers Milan) resists the attacks of Andrea Fontana (Bonaldi Motorsport – Porsche Center Bergamo), who at the restart of the second safety car, used for the exit in gravel by Piero Randazzo, he ventures to overtake him which makes him lose positions and favors Enrico Fulgenzi’s climb to sixth place. Thanks to the placement obtained and the effect of the inverted grid, the 2013 EF Racing champion will start from pole position in race 2, flanked in the front row by Amati. The top-10 of race 1 is completed by Masters, seventh at the finish line after having performed well on his debut, Lodovico Laurini, eighth at the return with Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Latina, Gianmarco Quaresmini, ninth in comeback with Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Brescia , and Aldo Festante, tenth in his first presence with Raptor Engineering – Porsche Center Catania.

Jorge Lorenzo is also in the race as the official driver of the Q8 Hi Perform Team. The multiple MotoGP champion performed well in the treacherous qualifying of the morning between wet and then dry after having had to skip free practice for his own commitments. Starting 18th on the grid, the Spaniard managed the various phases of the race and the two safety cars well, finishing with a convincing 17th place on his debut after having also performed a couple of good overtakes against his rivals.

Race-2: race under the banner of spectacle and fairness on the track concluded the first round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Imola. After Diego Bertonelli’s success from pole on Saturday in race 1, in the Sunday race Enrico Fulgenzi (EF Racing) dominated from the first position on the grid and then resisted Gianmarco Quaresmini’s return to win in a sprint under the checkered flag. For the 2013 champion comes the first success of the season, which relaunches him in a rapidly evolving ranking after a record start to the season among the 37 drivers and 17 teams at the start and the new era characterized by the latest generation 911 GT3 Cups for the first time used in the Porsche Italia series and which with their high performance enhanced the driving of the protagonists even in the wet conditions of Friday in free practice.

Fulgenzi won in front of an unleashed Quaresmini, who with the Ombra Racing – Porsche Center Brescia car had already recovered from ninth to second position in the middle of the race as a result of an exciting series of overtaking. The 2018 champion preceded Giammarco Levorato, who with Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Parma finished third thanks to a constant and competitive performance, celebrating his first podium in Carrera Cup Italia with the two most experienced rivals, arrived for the young Paduan of the Scholarship Program at just 19 years old. Always torn between the various contenders, race 2 therefore rewarded the reigning champion Alberto Cerqui with a precious fourth place and with the fifth the Rimini class 1999 Giorgio Amati, teammates in Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Centers Milan. The placement allows Cerqui to shorten the distance from Saturday’s winner Diego Bertonelli, who with the BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza team paid a smudge to Rivazza which from third made him relegated to sixth place in race 2.

The driver from Forte dei Marmi preceded a concrete Lodovico Laurini, who with Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Latina fought for a long time to get a consistent seventh place. Keagan Masters (AB Racing – Porsche Centers Rome) ends eighth its first, surprising weekend in the Italian flagship, embellishing it on Sunday with the fastest lap of the race. The 22-year-old South African rookie is followed by another very young one, Aldo Festante, ninth with Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania in a top-10 completed by Leonardo Caglioni, tenth after Saturday’s third place with Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Padova.

After the convincing debut in Race 1, Jorge Lorenzo must postpone his personal attack in the points area to the second round of Misano on 3-5 June. In race 2 the multiple MotoGP champion now at the beginning of his automotive career as the official rider of the Q8 Hi Perform Team after an excellent start had actually reached the points zone, but on the third lap, while he was in 15th position, an innocent contact with an opponent, then penalized, at the Tamburello forced him into gravel with consequent retirement. These are his words: “I got off to a good start, then I was thrown out despite being very late at the Tamburello. Deserved penalty, he must be aware of what he is doing “.