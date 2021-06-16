Despite the great regret for having had to leave the retirement of the national team due to an injury, just on the eve of the debut in the European Championships, Lorenzo Pellegrini he is truly an absolute protagonist of the football summer.

The Roma midfielder has admirers both in Spain, where he could marry al Barcelona, both in England, where Tottenham is Liverpool are at the top of the list of suitors.

Just so as not to miss one of the best talents in our football, Josè Mourinho asked the Giallorossi management of armor Pellegrini with a new contract.

The current one will expire in 2022, while the new agreement proposed to the player's entourage provides for an extension until 2025, to three million net per season.