A very serious loss struck the entire community of Arce, in the province of Frosinone, last Tuesday 6 November. Lorenzo Germani, a boy of just 19 years old, lost his life in circumstances to be clarified. Finding him lifeless in bed was a 50-year-old friend of his who was hosting him for the night. The pain throughout the town is enormous.

The death of a 19-year-old boy will require further investigation Arcea small town of 5 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Frosinone.

The alarm was raised around 1pm last night Tuesday 6 November.

A 50 year old man resident in the area alerted i 118 rescuersasking them to rush to his home.

Arriving on site, the doctors and nurses found a 19-year-old boy now lying on the bed lifeless. Her heart had already stopped and the operators couldn’t do anything else declare his death.

The victim’s name was Lorenzo Germani and he was in the house of his friend who he was hosting him for the night.

the 50-year-old, worried about not seeing his young friend wake up, went to check at lunchtime and found him motionless and breathless.

The authorities carried out all the reliefs into the house and transferred the body to the morgue of the hospital of Santa Scolastica.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which opened an investigation, ordered an autopsy which will be carried out in these days. From an initial cadaveric examination, no signs of violence were found.

Pain for the death of Lorenzo Germani

Lorenzo Germani was known and well liked by all in the small community of Arce.

There are many condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours. One of the most touching was that of mayor Luigi Germani, who in addition to Lorenzo also wanted to remember the vice mayor of the Municipality of Roccadarce, Marilena Di Folco, 42 years old, who passed away due to an illness.