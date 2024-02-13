Not a bad comparison

“But it's Pedro Acosta or Casey Stoner?” So on Instagram Jorge Lorenzo commented on the riding style of the GasGas rider, comparing him to that of the two-time Australian MotoGP champion, publishing in his stories some images of Acosta engaged in the premier class tests on the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.

Acosta concluded the tests in Kuala Lumpur in ninth place in terms of overall time, just 38 thousandths from Brad Binder's KTM regarding time-attack. Acosta had double the time available compared to his colleagues having also participated in the shakedown as a rookie, but the Murcian's race simulation was also very respectable.

Pedro Acosta made his Moto3 debut in 2021, immediately winning the championship and won in Moto2 at his second attempt in 2023. The expectations for him are very high and although he has not been included in the official KTM team he will have the same material at his disposal as Brad Binder and Jack Miller. Jorge Lorenzo has already gone unbalanced with a not bad comparison for Acosta, we'll see if he will have the same impact as Stoner in MotoGP.