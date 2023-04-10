“The risks are doubled”

Starting this year, the MotoGP has introduced the Sprint Race on Saturdays over half the distance of the actual Grand Prix with points awarded to the first nine classified. In Portimao and Termas de Rio Hondo the show was nothing short of enjoyable, as Jorge Lorenzo, guest of the show, also underlined ‘El Larguero’ aired on Spanish radio Cadena Ser. “There were at least 6-7 riders vying for victory on both occasions, the races were beautiful and exciting, because many riders with half the laps to go can dream of the podium or victory. However, this entails many risks that have simply doubled for everyone compared to a year ago“declared the five-time world champion, twice in the 250 class with Aprilia and three times in MotoGP with Yamaha.

Lorenzo evokes severe sanctions

According to Jorge Lorenzo Race Direction must act as a safeguard for the riders themselves through very harsh sanctions that discourage maneuvers that are too dangerous: “With such short and compact races it is highly probable that many riders will be able to fight until the last corner of the last lap for prestigious results. For this reason, severe sanctions must come from the Commissioners to prevent too much aggressiveness being exaggerated”.

Marquez will not change

It was not the Sprint race, but in Portugal Marc Marquez started the season with a significant error of judgement in the third round of the Grand Prix. In Turn 3, in fact, the eight-time world champion got the wrong references under braking and locked up due to the too cold hard tire and first hit Jorge Martin and then violently Miguel Oliveira. This strike cost Marquez a fracture of the first metacarpal of his right thumb, tendon injuries to Miguel Oliveira (both did not race in Argentina) and a broken toe to Jorge Martin.

According to Jorge Lorenzo, it is unthinkable that, having reached the age of 30, Marc Marquez could change his riding style: “Marquez always races to win and takes all possible risks. Whether the bike is competitive or not, whether he likes the track or not, he always tries to get the most out of it. This sometimes leads to falls, and when he is the only rider involved, the consequences are only for his physique, while when it involves other riders then it is on those occasions that the Race Direction must intervene firmly to defend the riders. You can’t achieve everything in life, that is to have an aggressive and spectacular Marquez and that this doesn’t lead to crashes. He will eventually understand that maybe sometimes it’s better to settle for a few fewer wins and a few more points instead of a zero. But they will eventually be filings to the nature of him, He’s 30 now and won’t change“.