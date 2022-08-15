Francesco Bagnaia a year ago after the crash in Misano he waited in the pit lane Fabio Quartararo with the suit still dirty to immediately congratulate the new world champion of the 2021 MotoGP class. The Ducati rider has repeatedly declared that he is happy to have an opponent like Quartararo who pushes him to give 100%. Between the two candidates for the 2022 title, the duo was surprisingly inserted Aleix Espargarò-Aprilia, the Spaniard is currently second at 22 points behind Fabio Quartararo with Francesco Bagnaia third at -49. Aleix Espargarò and Fabio Quartararo are practically neighbors in Andorra and the relationship between the two is one of great friendship as evidenced by the simplicity with which El Diablo interacts with the children of the Noale-based manufacturer.

Therefore, among the pretenders to the throne of the MotoGP 2022 the atmosphere is idyllicwith the potential ‘bad guys’ in competitive terms – Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez – currently still in the background, but ready to launch their concrete assault on the title in 2023. The five-time MotoGP world champion, Jorge Lorenzounderlined the particularity of a starting grid in which everyone seems to be friends unlike the atmosphere of antagonism he breathed on the track during his remarkable career.

“Today all the riders seem like friends. Quartararo does not speak to Bagnaia as I spoke to Rossi. Pecco does not speak to Jorge Martín as Rossi spoke to Stoner. They all have good relations today – the words of Lorenzo interviewed by the newspaper Cycle World – And I think this friendship can be real because of Instagram and the search for more likes. In a way it is good for sport. I respect every driver, but the merciless battles have always fascinated the fans. I think of Gibernau’s ferocious gaze at Valentino at Jerez 2015, of the fights between Rossi and Stoner or between Rossi and Biaggi. Rivalry was in the air. It’s the same in Formula One, where the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen or between Verstappen and Leclerc is tangible ”.

MotoGP at the public level is not experiencing an unforgettable season, quite the contrary. Events with a great tradition such as Mugello or Silverstone have registered low numbers of visitors. The withdrawal of Valentino Rossi and the physical difficulties of Marc Marquez are certainly factors not to be overlooked with regard to the stands no longer overflowing with the public and probably have a more important impact than the absence of media rivalries.