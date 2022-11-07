A war has broken out on social media between Chiquis Rivera 37 and her ex-husband Lorenzo Mendez 35, well apparently he threw a strong hint for who was his wife a few years ago, because he assures that in fact he does not sing as his haters have been telling him for a long time.

“There is a race that sings asshole. You tell them, they know it, and they still squirm lol then the haters start blah blah blah #thetruthhurts”, was Lorenzo Méndez’s comment that immediately reached Chiquis Rivera who, without labeling him, replied, which caused even more fire.

“Neither witchcraft, black magic, sorceresses, nor bad energies can prevent or stop what comes from God… nor what God has for YOU. So to hell with the ‘little things’ and the ‘little people’ toxic, because with God EVERYTHING, without Him nothing. You with your head held high!”, writes the eldest daughter of Jenni Rivera.

For those who do not know, this couple went from love to hate for many, since they were always seen as in love, but after leaving things they became very strong, because on more than one occasion they threw everything before the media and more when they were in the process of divorce.

“Direct, that is not being direct, he always puts things like that and never says who is the only thing that makes him say who he means and then if that is being direct”, “At least those who do not sing well, continue to have invitations and concerts , not like others who boast of singing well and are no longer heard or seen anywhere ….. “, write the networks.