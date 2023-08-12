Marquez’s uniqueness according to Lorenzo

FormulaPassion.it had the opportunity to interview Jorge Lorenzo, a “champion, not a great driver” as the Majorcan reiterated on the occasion of his divorce with Ducati in 2018, but beyond that the ‘Porfuera’ is absolutely never banal when he is called upon to answer and reflect on the questions that are put to him.

When asked who his rivals have been over the course of his career, the five-time world champion – twice in the 250 class with Aprilia and three times in MotoGP with Yamaha – Jorge Lorenzo he obviously started the list starting from the dawn of his luminous career, years in which the first yardstick was his compatriot Dani Pedrosa: “Rivals? There have been so many. It depends on the era. In the beginning it was Dani Pedrosa, because we were both Spanish and there was a strong rivalry between us. Then there was Casey Stoner, who was practically my age. After again Valentino Rossi with whom I was teammate and finally Marc Marquez. It’s hard to choose between these four drivers. Marquez though he was the only one who wasn’t afraid of falling and getting hurt“.

Jorge Lorenzo had to deal with Marc Marquez starting in 2013, even if in reality the two have never really been fighting for the conquest of the world title since the fifth world championship crown arrived in 2015 was achieved at the end of a tug of war more with box mate Valentino Rossi than with Marquez. The two Spaniards then shared the official Honda Repsol garage in 2019, the season that ended Lorenzo’s career in MotoGP: “During my last crashed in Assen in 2019 and I decided that I would retire. As I rolled across the gravel, I told myself that if I came out on my own legs, I would retire. It was a fall that could have left me in a wheelchair“.

Lorenzo also pointed out that it’s difficult to ‘steal’ something from the driving style by Marc Márquez: “What have I learned from Marquez? Not much from Marquez, because we have such a different style that I wouldn’t be able to go fast using his or vice versa. I was more like Stoner instead, of which I tried to replicate his explosiveness, his ability in the starts. As for Pedrosa, however, I was inspired by his ability to get the bike up quickly to maximize traction. The dowry I admired about Rossi was his versatility ”.