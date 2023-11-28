The future is now

MotoGP 2024 is already here. In Valencia the riders and teams of the premier class have already proposed a taste of what the next championship will be, with the first day of testing which saw the new rider-bike pairs formed by the market embrace each other for the first time. The most tantalizing, inevitably, is the one he saw Marc Marquez getting on the Gresini team’s Ducati GP23. The man who for 11 years was the symbol of Honda, winning six top-class world titles with the Japanese, is now equipped with one of Gigi Dall’Igna’s phenomenal Desmosedici.

This combination is very fascinating for all fans and also for professionals: after the terrible injury that put Marquez out of action at the beginning of the 2020 season, in fact, now the #93 will finally have in his hands a vehicle with which to put once again showcasing his immense talent. The three-time world champion in the top class, Jorge Lorenzowho for years was a great opponent of Marquez, before ending his career as his boxing partner in 2019, has already underlined to the microphones of DAZN that the best rider and the best bike have come together.

Martillo’s judgments

“The best rider and the best bike meet – declared Lorenzo – then we will see if the bike will be the best 100% or 95% – he added, evidently referring to the fact that Marquez will race in a satellite team, using a one-year-old bike – now without a doubt Marquez is on a winning bike for 2024.”. However, Marquez’s arrival at Ducati is not the only fascinating topic of these tests. In fact, many are curious to see what it will be the young Pedro Acosta’s approach to MotoGP. The young talent from Mazarrón, world champion this year in Moto2 and in 2021, as a rookie, in Moto3, is for everyone the new two-wheel phenomenon.

Lorenzo also demonstrated that he has very clear ideas about him: “Acosta will go from a motorcycle with around 140 HP to one with almost 300 HP. It’s no small thing. Furthermore, in today’s MotoGP there are a number of buttons and buttons that are difficult to learn well in a few days. This will be a problem for Pedro at the beginning. He will have a bike that isn’t the best, but it won’t be too far from the Ducati either. He is one of the predestined and we will be able to see him do very well in MotoGP“. Finally, a real blessing came from the former #99: “Those who are phenomena and can really make a difference are Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta“.