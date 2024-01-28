Lorenzo 'in green' like Alonso

After the experience gained in the Porsche Carrera Cup and the Super Trofeo Lamborghini Jorge Lorenzo he is ready to 'level up' in his automotive career undertaken after retiring from the MotoGP with five titles under his belt (three in MotoGP with Yamaha and two in the 250 class with Aprilia).

Jorge Lorenzo has in fact formalized the agreement with the Lazarus team to run with one Aston Martin Vantage in a GT3 championship Still to be defined. Lazarus, an Italian team from Veneto which in the past also raced in F2, was involved in the International GT Open in 2023.

“I met some people who gave me the opportunity to put together a project and I want to thank Lazarus and Aston Martin Racing – Lorenzo's words – I'm going to start a new adventure and I hope it takes me to achieve important goals in the world of motorsport“. Lorenzo's competitive program for 2024 is yet to be defined, but the 'Por Fuera' will certainly be tested at a higher level than what has been done so far in the world of four wheels.