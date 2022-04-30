“I’m not a great driver, I’m a champion”. Like this Jorge Lorenzo in May 2018 he commented on the non-renewal with Ducati following the words of Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali who had defined the Majorcan a “great rider”, prodding the five-time world champion into pride, then winner at Mugello and Barcelona in riding the motorcycle from Borgo Panigale.

To the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo released his emotions a few hours before the ceremony at 18:00 in which today he will enter the MotoGP Legends: “Legend is more than champion, all the legends are great champions, but the opposite is not true, I am very proud to be part of this small group of riders after so many years of sacrifices, with good moments, but also with so many bad moments. Seeing the warmth of the fans this morning, with so many people still wearing my gadgets, was a great emotion “.

In view of tomorrow’s race Jorge Lorenzo indicated Fabio Quartararo as the favorite: “I see it very well, Jerez is a Yamaha track even if it is very hot and this is not good for the M1. He can do an encore after the victory in Portugal “. Also Max Biaggi will join the MotoGP Legends in a month on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.