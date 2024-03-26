MINT, a global leader in Advertising Resource Management (ARM) software, has announced the appointment of Lorenzo Larini as CEO during a period of major global growth. Larini joins the group following his mandate as CEO of IPSOS North America and will work from the New York offices, with the task of facilitating the group's expansion and strategic acquisitions on the US market, considered a fundamental hub in a vision of global growth.

Prior to IPSOS, Lorenzo Larini held senior leadership roles within Gartner's technology division and has extensive experience developing business growth, media and technology strategies. Larini, among other things confirming his global innovative vision, has been a trustee of the Committee for Economic Development, a distinguished public policy think tank, and is a member of the board of the non-profit organization Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance, supporting startups in Africa. Over the last decade, “Harambeans” have created several technology ventures such as Andela, Flutterwave and Yoco, which collectively have generated over 3,000 jobs in Africa and raised over $1 billion from Google Ventures, CRE Ventures and Accel.

Here is the full video of the interview kindly granted by the new CEO of Mint, Lorenzo Larini

Regarding his appointment, Larini stated: “As organizations across industries and geographies have experienced in the past for ERP or CRM, the natural consequence of complexity and fragmentation is a lack of governance, transparency and efficiency – which is a giant optimization opportunity for every dollar spent on advertising today . MINT offers a cutting-edge, AI-enabled, open and highly integrated enterprise solution for the end-to-end advertising process, giving organizations and their marketing teams full control. MINT completes the enterprise software ecosystem to enable the real-time data-driven business of the future, a very clear competitive advantage in a market where uncertainty will continue to be the only certainty”.

After going through a year of product consolidation in 2022, MINT's focus in 2023 was to refine and simplify its operating model and introduce cutting-edge features powered by artificial intelligence. Over the course of the year the company achieved continuous growth, accelerated in terms of number of customers and turnover, continuing to expand beyond Italy to France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States.

Led by Larini, MINT will continue to work on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities in key sectors as well as key geographies in 2024 and expand its strategic partnerships across the company's technology ecosystem.

The previous CEO of MINT, Andrea Pezzi, assumed the position of chairman from 4 December 2023, while maintaining an active role in the company's operations. Pezzi will oversee the transition to the new CEO with whom he will share the delegation for the first two quarters of 2024.

“I think every founder should have the ability to become irrelevant to their company. Whoever sees a road before others is not necessarily the best person to follow it to the end. Great ideas walk on the legs of men and women who are attracted by these ideas. My pride is in having managed to make MINT a “place to be” for anyone with talent, vision and great ability to execute. Lorenzo's arrival confirms all this and enormously enriches the value of MINT's human capital”, comments Andrea Pezzi.