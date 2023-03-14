Néstor Lorenzo continues to renew the base of the Colombian National Team little by little, that still maintains a good part of the squad that five years ago was in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and that could not revalidate the classification to Qatar 2022.

Even with an uncertain date for the start of the new qualifiers, the ones for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026, Lorenzo clings to what he knew in his days as José Pékerman’s assistant and tries to add some pieces, which he will test in the friendlies against South Korea, on March 24, and Japan, on the 28th of the same month.

Of that team that traveled to Russia, Camilo Vargas, Dávinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica, James Rodríguez, Mateus Uribe, Jéfferson Lerma, Juan Fernando Quintero and Radamel Falcao García are still on the list.

Some even arrive without minutes recently: James has been off the courts for a month, although he went to the bench on Sunday in Olympiacos’ victory against AEK (0-3), and Falcao has only been on the pitch for 85 minutes since January, They have not scored goals this year and you have to go until October of last year to find a full game with Rayo Vallecano.

The cases of James and Falcao seem to point, as Lorenzo has indicated on other occasions, to a matter of experience and example for those who arrive. Curiously, another of the historical, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, was deleted by Lorenzo: he has not appeared since the Argentine’s first call.

“I believe in that, that you should take advantage of the experience of those who are physically there to compete and they know that they have a greater responsibility for what they did, for the fame, for what they won. They have a greater responsibility than the rest, they assume it and that is part of the commitment that we mutually acquire “said Lorenzo in a self-interview in December of last year.

The three new ones from the Colombian National Team

In this list to play against South Korea and Japan there are only three new names. One had been lining up: Devis Vásquez, who was to be called up for the out-of-date Fifa friendly against the United States in January, but who was finally left out due to his surprise move from Guarani from Paraguay to Milan. He hasn’t debuted in Italy yet.

For his part, Johan Carbonero, a winger for Racing Argentina, has been increasing his performance and that is why Lorenzo gives him the opportunity. He comes from the process of minor selections: he was in the Sub-20 in 2019 and in the 2020 Pre-Olympic.

The other is the midfielder Nelson Palacio, from Atlético Nacional, whose presence is surprising because Lorenzo had not even called him to the microcycles with players from the local League. Born in Apartadó, Palacio has started in all of his team’s games in the championship.

Déiver Machado, French Lens side, is also a new face in the Lorenzo era, but not in the National Team: Arturo Reyes called him in his interim in 2018 and Carlos Queiroz He also took it into account in his first list in 2019, curiously, to play against the same rivals that Colombia will now face, South Korea and Japan.

The legacy of the last friendlies

The game that Colombia played in January against the United States left three new names for Lorenzo’s base. Dylan Borrero, midfielder for the New England Revolution, started that match, with a good balance. That opened doors for him. Central defender Alexis Pérez, from Giresunspor, from Turkey, who played the full game in Carson a month and a half ago, also repeats the call.

The other is an absolute surprise: Kevin Castaño, midfielder for Águilas Doradas. He had been in one of the local microcycles and came to that call against the United States of carambola, due to the injury of Juan Camilo Portilla, from América. That day he played just eight minutes. He maintained regularity in his club and that is why he was called up again.

In addition, Lorenzo implies that Jhon Durán, Aston Villa striker, is going to have a lot of play at this stage with the senior team. He was not called to the Under-20 team that is preparing for the World Cup. He had already been in the big team against Paraguay.

Lorenzo points to a step-by-step renewal. But it is clear that he still wants to give a lot of strength to the base of the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, even if some, in theory, age does not give them a new World Cup in 2026.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

