Despite getting the league title, Simeone is not entirely satisfied with his current squad, the Argentine coach will seek to reinforce all lines, with the attack zone being one of the priorities, seeking to find the best partner available to Luis Suarez.
Different names have been added to the list of options for the Atlético de Madrid forward, which today is joined by a footballer who is always outstanding on an individual level and who is making a brilliant Eurocup together with the Italian team, he is the Napoli footballer Lorenzo Insigne.
The captain of the Neapolitan team has been at a high level of play for several seasons, however, on many occasions the collective results have not accompanied, which is why, he could assess a change of scenery.
The Insigne alternative would radically break with the model that the Spanish champion has probed, since at the moment they have looked for fully area strikers, however, Lorenzo is a footballer with excellent scoring records, without the need to be precisely a forward, He feels comfortable in any area of attack and could be an excellent ball dealer for Suarez, unlike all the other options that have been linked to the colchoneros.
