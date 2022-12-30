In Spain, the TV series of Dazn called ‘Cuatro Tiempos’, in which former riders such as Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Crivillé, Dani Pedrosa and ‘Aspar’ Martinez discuss different topics concerning MotoGP, touching memories of the past, analyzes of the present and trying to predict what will happen in the future . The fourth and final episode focused on Ducati’s current dominance and Marc Marquez’s prospects. In particular the opinions of Jorge Lorenzo on the two topics they turned out to be quite interesting and not at all diplomatic, in the very frank and sincere style of the three-time premier class world champion, who has ridden Yamaha, Ducati and Honda over the course of his successful career.

“I see the future of the world championship rather in Ducati red hues in the next years. If they continue like this they will have the best bike in several of the next four or five years“, said Lorenzo, continuing: “Gigi Dall’Igna’s head is two steps ahead of the others, in terms of innovations and technologies. Inside the box you work as if it were a Formula 1 team”. The Spaniard had already glimpsed this potential when he chose to move to Borgo Panigale in 2017: “More than for the economic offer, I chose them because I knew they would have the best bike. I didn’t know how long it would take, but it was a gamble, like when Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes. People thought he was crazy and that he was wrong, but it was very clear that he was going to make it”concluded Lorenzo in his analysis.