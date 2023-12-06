An unmissable offer

The opportunity to escape from the golden ‘bell jar’ guaranteed by the VR46 to demonstrate that he is not just Valentino Rossi’s brother: Luca Marini taking up Marc Marquez’s baton within the Honda HRC team, he gave a turning point to his career, reaching a status that has always been the goal of every rider who begins their career in the world of motorsport.

Marini became an official driver, among other things, of one manufacturer, the Honda, with an unrivaled tradition. The class of 1997 asked for and obtained a rather rich two-year contract, a scenario that was worth saying goodbye to an ultra-competitive bike like the Ducati with which the vice-champion in Moto2 in 2020 achieved two podiums in MotoGP in 2023 in the United States and Qatar.

The house of the golden winger brought a completely new prototype to the Valencia tests which positively surprised Joan Mir, while Luca Marini immediately confirmed his skills as an excellent test driver by recording constant and interesting chronological references. In 2024, Honda HRC will appear on the starting grid with the lights off, without the burden of providing the bike to the champion Marc Marquez. Far from the spotlight, the Japanese company will try to rebuild its competitiveness also thanks to the new ones concessions launched by Dorna which, for example, will allow Honda and Yamaha to be able to freely develop the engine during the season without having to freeze the final version at the start of the championship.

Second Jorge LorenzoHowever, Luca Marini’s mistake on a sporting level remains a mistake: “Sportingly, I think it’s a mistake – the words of the five-time world champion reported in today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS – Honda’s desperate situation created a contractual and economic opportunity for Mariniwhich would definitely stay with VR46, hard to refuse.”