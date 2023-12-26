Cruz Azul is putting together the squad for the 2024 Clausura Tournament. After the arrival of Kevin Mier, the machine's new goalkeeper, it was expected that Alonso would pause the market while waiting for internal movements, but that has not been the case. When no one expected it, the manager has put in the hands of Anselmi the signing of his strong man within Independiente del Valle de Ecuador, Lorenzo Faravelli will be a new footballer for the Cruz Azul machine.
Fernando Esquivel confirms that the midfielder, with the potential to be an interior player, and captain of Independiente del Valle the entire time Anselmi was coach of said club, is joining the machine in exchange for 2 million dollars plus performance bonuses.
The player will sign a three-year contract plus an optional one depending on performance on the field. Once Christmas has passed, the playmaker is expected to take an express flight and be in Mexico before the weekend to present the medical exams and sign his new contract.
The results on the field must give the final verdict, however, Iván Alonso's first month of work within Cruz Azul has been excellent. From day one when the manager was asked to be the sports manager of the machine, the Uruguayan defined the arrival of Martín Anselmi as the new light blue coach and from there, he closed the necessary casualties and moved forward with the signings so that unlike than what usually happens at La Noria, were signed on time.
