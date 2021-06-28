The counselor president of the National Electoral Institute, Lorenzo Córdova, maintains that “there is INE for a long time”, since it considers that an electoral reform is not necessary if on June 6 it was demonstrated that the system works well and with it we can reach the presidential election of 2024.

It minimizes the threats of any political actor to disappear the INE, including those of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since it states that the only approval that interests the referee is that of the citizens, and they already have that.

He says he is satisfied with what it was, the last federal election that was in his hands and recognizes challenges to meet for the next three years when the presidential seat is disputed again.

How is the INE after June 6? Satisfied?

Without a doubt, well, the election is not over yet, The audit that we will have to resolve in the General Council on July 22 is still in progress and the challenges that the Electoral Tribunal must resolve by no later than August 23, making the appointment of the 200 proportional representation deputies.

With this, the electoral process that so far it has been so successful that we rate it as the best electoral processl because we did it in the midst of a pandemic, violence and disqualification of the referee as we had never seen, much less coming from the ruling circuit.

On June 7, we saw a President who said he was happy but did not recognize the electoral referee …

The truth, the only recognition to which the INE aspires is that of citizenship and we have that. The rest are said by political actors and we do not get hooked because it is not our role. The work was done impeccably, and that is widely recognized, you may not like that subject but it is a matter of each one, not of us.

The President continues to insist on an electoral reform that will directly impact the INE. Do you think it is possible?

I would tell you first, that an electoral reform is not urgent and the best proof is that we organized the best election in history with the regulatory framework that we have today, with the electoral institutionality that we have today and I once again insist, both from a technical point of view, as from a logistical point of view, as well as from an operational point of view and also from a political point of view, that all this as a whole certainly It brought about an international recognition that had not been seen.

If there is no reform and I say it very frankly, nothing happens, there are areas for improvement, but we can go to (20) 24 with these norms and with this electoral organization and with the same guarantees.

What things can improve? Sure it is and I think it would be worth it. How good that the President put on the table the multi-member, what is discussed and hopefully there is more proportional representation, hopefully we move towards a system where representation better reflects expression of the citizens issued at the polls, I believe that contrary to what is said, proportional representation should be increased, it should be 50%, avoid overrepresentation because where there is overrepresentation there is a distortion of citizen will.

Another example: electronic ballot boxes or online voting for Mexicans abroad, perhaps eventually modify the law so that these mechanisms can be used.

They are examples of how electoral reform is eventually worth doing, but I would tell you, Why do an electoral reform that is not essential?Especially after the June 6 elections, the maxim or the Anglo-Saxon expression that “if it works, don’t fix it, because you can break it down.”

If we want a reform just to make an electoral reform what we can cause is that what works well today will no longer work in the future. And it must be the product of consensus, a mere majority is not enough, here the electoral reforms must be understood as part of the civilizing agreement of political coexistence, a simple majority is not enough to approve a reform, of course numerically yes, but politically no.

And third point that the reform is like the previous ones, that they gradually improve the system we have; I do not rate it, but the representative of the majority political party in the General Council said that it was time to think about returning the organization of the elections to the Ministry of the InteriorWhat I’m saying is, well that’s where we come from, it’s throwing away 30 years of evolution. What i say is: welcome an electoral reform if it is going to improve what we have, if it is going to make it worse and it is going to imply regressions, well I would say no thanks, no.

What would be personally, for Lorenzo Córdova, the three most complex moments that he overcame as head of the referee?

I would open it at the time because this is the last federal electoral process that as president of the INE I am going to have to lead or coordinate, I will leave my position on April 3, 2023 and the three moments coincide with the three federal elections.

The 2015 federal election was hugely challenging. I was subjected to a telephone intervention with the complacency and indifference of the State, by the way, six years have passed and my complaint is there and nothing has been done before or now and we endure.

In 2018 the jewel in the crown of public service was disputed, which is the Presidency of the Republic, there the referee was disqualified by trills and Trojans, I was accused by many actors of being condescending and favoring Andrés Manuel López Obrador and paradoxically, on the other side I was accused of acting against them, so we were doing our job as a referee.

And the third in this election, because these unprecedented accusations from the political power itself. I understand that there are legal decisions that political actors do not like, it is normal, they do not only think about the common good, they think about their personal interest and the INE does not, the INE does not think of favoring any actor, it does not think of favoring any campaign, no government and that implies that there are those who get angry and eventually who speak in inconceivable expressions.

As the INE should be exterminated, so said the president of the ruling party or that they were going to visit us at our homes, that is, direct and unambiguous threats, clear and with the obvious purpose of intimidating and conditioning the referee and, then, The referee was not intimidated. How did that story end? Well, in the best organization of the biggest election of which we have memory.

There are also things to self-criticize, for example the false indigenous people to whom the INE approved candidacies and the violence against women …

Self-criticism always has to be present; I think we have to do a box cut, see what worked and what didn’t. We demanded declaration 3 of 3 in terms of political violence against women, a statement in good faith in which they stated that they were not convicted of violence but the Electoral Tribunal in the end told us that we could not cancel candidacies, and I think all this will have to be improved If nothing else is going to be a declaration of good will, then the question is, why do we ask for it? If it is not going to serve something else, why do we ask for it?

Despite the darts received, those that continue to receive and those that will come, does the INE feel strong today?

The best institutional construction that we have done in the last 30 years, which is this institution, a product not of who we are here, but of the conscience of millions and millions of citizens and every time there are elections they make them a reality, of political forces that they believed in building over time the conditions for the democratic recreation of the country’s political life, Thanks to that there is INE for a long time fortunately.

JLMR