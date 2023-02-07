What an activity that brings everywhere the adviser INE president, Lorenzo Córdova, who in a desperate campaign to avoid reforming our Electoral system, He has abandoned his referee position and now looks like a candidate in the campaign.

Apparently the Dr. Cordova he left aside the impartiality that his position entails, the one he is supposed to be defending, since with his challenges to the reforms of the so-called “Plan B”, the only thing he has achieved is become evident before society as an official who he got used to living like a king at the expense of the public treasury, and which is now being used by certain factual powers that are opposed to modernizing, simplifying and making the electoral framework that governs us more functional.

With the foregoing, I am not saying that everything included in these reforms is necessary or favorable, since there are aspects that I consider should be taken up again and analyzed in more detail, such as the coup de grace that would be being given to the meritocracy, by trying to get rid of those INE workers who for years specialized in the matter, hoping to excel at work based on a professional career service.

In the same way, it would be necessary to validate the impact that the famous “Salgado Macedonio clause” could have, which arises from the elimination of a fraction of article 456 of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures (LGIPE), with which an exit is granted. legal so that all those politicians denounced for any crime such as acts of corruption and even sexual harassment, can maintain their political-partisan rights and be candidates for another popularly elected position. The foregoing under the argument of the non-existence of a final judicial resolution, which we already know can take an eternity to occur due to the slowness and corruption that usually prevails in the judiciary.

In the same sense is perhaps better assessing the decision to eliminate the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP). But in the end, these are just a few points that we should not ignore, just as was done with the other clause, the so-called “eternal life”, which fortunately was backed down, since in a cynical and advantageous, the transfer of votes was empowered so that those parties without social support could continue to maintain their registration and live off the public budget.

Highlighting and positioning these types of arguments is something that contributes to strengthening public opinion in relation to the electoral changes that are proposed. What does not contribute anything is the partial position adopted by the person who directs the INE, especially when with his statements he intends to scare with the dead man’s metate, arguing that with any reform to the current Electoral System, its functionality would be dynamited, our democracy would be destroyed or there would be a risk that the next elections would be annulled. Nothing further from the truth.

Or will the still president of the INE seriously believe that with such apocalyptic arguments he is going to convince the citizens? The truth is that we do not see profitability in their warnings as far as their potential recipients are concerned, because those who make up the so-called “red circle” have the analytical capacity to refute it, and for the bulk of the population, the discredit is such. into which Lorenzo Córdova has fallen, that not even what he says and does will make them change their support for AMLO, which despite being already in its penultimate year, maintains a popular acceptance of close to 60%.

Incomprehensible, then, is this position of the President of the INE, who has not only lost all credibility, but also seems to be doing the dirty work of an opposition that, instead of getting closer to its bases and championing social causes again, unsuccessfully insists on continue playing in the field that the President best dominates: that of media management.