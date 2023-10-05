Marquez and farewell to Honda

It’s now official: Marc Marquez will leave Honda at the end of the season. This news, made public on Wednesday by the Japanese manufacturer and by the Spanish rider himself on social media with a personal thank you to the team, was only awaiting confirmation after numerous rumors that the eight-time world champion had concluded his experience with the Repsol Honda team to be able to start another one with the Ducati Gresini team.

Waiting for the official announcement

Regarding this last step, however, no definitive announcements have yet been made, but the operation seems obvious unless there are sensational twists. Many are convinced of this, starting with a former pilot like Jorge Lorenzo, three-time world champion in MotoGP and teammate of Marquez himself during his time with the official Honda team. Furthermore, the Spaniard had previously spent two years in Ducati, even then with the official Borgo Panigale manufacturer, somehow sharing some points of his career with that of his compatriot, provided the latter were to make his arrival in Gresini official.

Immediately world champion?

Unlike another MotoGP legend like Giacomo Agostini, who does not consider Marquez’s move to be advantageous, Lorenzo has a decidedly opposite view, as explained to the microphones of DAZN: “I don’t rule out that Marc could also win the MotoGP World Championship – he has declared – this, obviously, if Ducati gives him a bike at least as competitive, similar to the competitiveness of the official bike ridden by Bagnaia and Bastianini. I don’t rule it out because we have seen what Álex Márquez has been able to do, who is an excellent rider, Moto3 and Moto2 world champion, but who perhaps doesn’t have the aggression or natural talent of his brother, as demonstrated in the past. Marc has between a few tenths and a second more than his brother Álex. I think this will be reflected immediately, as soon as he gets on the Ducati.”

The ‘secret’ to winning immediately

For the winner of 68 GPs in his career, the element that will make the difference will be Marquez’s speed in finding himself at ease with the Desmosedici: “We’ll see if he adapts quickly or if it costs him more, but If he adapts quickly and has a bike similar to that of Bastianini and Bagnaia I wouldn’t rule him out for the title in his first season – he remarked – we have seen other cases in the past. For me Marc is still the best, physically and mentally. I wouldn’t rule it out.”