Unfortunately the body of Lorenzo Coluzzi was found lifeless two days after his disappearance. The elderly gentleman, Alzheimer’s patient, left the retirement home where he had been living for some time. No one immediately noticed her disappearance. When they started looking for him, they never thought they would find her body, now lifeless, on a cliff not far from the structure.

The pensioner had disappeared into thin air on the morning of Sunday 8 October 2023. He was a guest at a Naro retirement home, in the province of Agrigento, Sicily. The 86-year-old man had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time.

They searched for him for two whole days, hoping to find him safe and sound. Unfortunately, the officials of the Prefecture of Agrigento, who had started the search plan for missing persons, had to make the sad announcement of discovery of his body.

The man’s body was found in an embankment in via Gaetano Donizetti, in the Baglio district of Naro. It was found first by a volunteer from the Sst Sar cod. Drpc Sicilia 1098, delegation from Canicattì.

The Carabinieri are investigating the case, having already made all the necessary findings to establish what happened. An autopsy was also ordered on the 86-year-old’s body: he probably died following the fall, but he may also have had a heart attack.