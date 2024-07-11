Washington (dpa)

Argentine Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia’s coach, praised his players’ performance after qualifying for the final of the South American Football Cup “Copa America 2024”.

“If you don’t overcome your weaknesses, you can’t improve,” Lorenzo said. “When you overcome these obstacles, you can improve and grow.”

Colombia extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 28 games, a first in the team’s history, surpassing their previous record of unbeaten streaks, set between 1992 and 1994. “They are very hungry as players, very motivated, and they bring a lot of elements to any match beyond the tactical aspect,” Lorenzo said of his team.