Impressive regularity against speed. In the 2015 championship of the MotoGP class Valentino Rossi crossed the finish line on all 18 Sundays when he took to the track with fifth place at home in Misano as his worst result on a Sunday marked by a crazy race in which it was necessary to change bikes twice due to the evolution of the track from dry to wet to dry again. The fifth place in front of the home crowd was however a success for the Doctor because the direct opponent for the title, Jorge Lorenzo, ended up on the ground immediately after getting on the bike dry after the second bike change.

That was the only zero of the Majorcan, who after starting the year with low gears – two fourth places in Qatar and Austin and a fifth in Argentina – has slipped a streak of four consecutive wins from Jerez to Barcelona passing through Le Mans and Mugello. In Valencia on the decisive Sunday for the assignment of the World title Lorenzo won his seventh victory of the season against only four wins by Valentino Rossi, who climbed the top step of the podium in Qatar, Argentina, the Netherlands and Great Britain.

Just the weekend of Silverstone is emblematic in summing up the season for Jorge Lorenzo: “In 2015 I was the fastest – declared the five-time world champion interviewed by Cycle World – but on Sundays something always happened. Like at Silverstone, where after a dry weekend in which I had always been in front, then on Sunday it rained and I also had a problem with my visor ”.

Psychologically it has often been frustrating for Lorenzo to see his superiority in terms of speed being held back by external elements such as the weather. Having shared the Yamaha garage with Rossi for a long time, however, was the best possible gym: “You felt very small near him, because everyone loved Rossi who received all the attention. On a psychological level it was very easy to be overwhelmed by this fact. Without my very strong personality I would probably have collapsed. Beating Rossi on the same bike gave me a lot of satisfaction and popularity ”. The Doctor was a flag for Yamaha and Lorenzo could have been just as much, but in 2017 he decided to accept the challenge of winning with Ducati, a goal he achieved three times in 2018 in terms of race wins: “If I had stayed in Yamaha I would have won more and I would have had a longer career, but if I went back I would make the same choices”.