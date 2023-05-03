Everyone in Jerez

The Andalusian Cathedral of Motorcycling is one of the circuits most loved by riders, Valentino Rossi And Jorge Lorenzo are no exception and the Majorcan was even awarded the honor of having received the dedication of the last curve, curve-13, now called the ‘Lorenzo’ curve which was the scene in 2005 of the famous ‘shoulder’ between Valentino Rossi and Sete Gibernau on the last lap, a maneuver with which the Doctor secured victory in the Spanish GP astride the Yamaha M1.

On the occasion of the 2023 edition of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez both Lorenzo and Rossi they met in the Andalusian paddockthe first as a TV pundit for DAZN, the second to be close to his team engaged in MotoGP with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi. After concluding their careers in MotoGP, both are now involved in four wheels, Rossi in the GTWC with BMW and Lorenzo in the Porsche Supercup.

“Little talent per square metre”

Jorge Lorenzo has published on his official profile of Instagram a photo of the Majorcan and Valentino Rossi accompanied by the commentary “little talent per square metre”. Actually the two add up to 14 world titlesten of which in the premier class, which saw them compete from 2008 – the year of Lorenzo’s debut – to 2019 when the Majorcan decided to retire.

From 2008 to 2010 Rossi and Lorenzo were teammates in the Yamaha box, an explosive pairing that reformed from 2013 to 2016 before Lorenzo moved to Ducati starting in 2017. The Doctor and Porfuera were great rivals and experienced moments of great clutch, but both recognize the greatness of the opponent and now it’s easier and it is almost natural to take a picture together after many years of battles.