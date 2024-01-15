Lorenzo Biagiarelli, the food blogger who had raised doubts about the media case of the homophobic review received by the Le Vignole pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, commented on Instagram on the news of the probable suicide of the restaurant's owner, Giovanna Pedretti.

“I am very sorry about Mrs. Giovanna's death and my thoughts go out to her family. I'm sorry that you think that the search for the truth can have these consequences,” writes Biagiarelli.

“I want to forcefully reject the accusations of “social hatred” and “shitstorm” since Mrs. Giovanna, in these two days, has received nothing from the press other than praise and declarations of esteem, and only a few meager and tiring attempts to re-establish the truth, which in any case does not have and would never have equal strength”, continues the food blogger who collaborates with the TV program It's Always Midday.

“I only invite you, if you really think that Mrs. Giovanna took her life out of non-existent social hatred, to reflect on the concept of truth. If every person who tries to re-establish the truth in a story, whether large or small, were to fear this epilogue, at that point we would have to close everything, newspapers and social media”, observes Biagiarelli again.

“The hateful messages you write to me are, yes, of such violence and quantity, that even a not too fragile person could actually make them think of an extreme gesture. In the meantime, I will continue to look for the truth in things.”

In recent days the food blogger had highlighted some inconsistencies in the media story which had seen the pizzeria in the Lodi area at the centre.

The restaurant had published on social media a screenshot of a homophobic review received: “They put me to eat next to some gay people, I didn't immediately notice why they were composed, and a boy in a wheelchair who ate with difficulty, I was sorry but I didn't I felt at ease. It's a shame because the pizza was excellent and the dessert excellent, but I won't go again.”

The owner's harsh response was also visible in the screenshot: “We appreciate your effort to evaluate our service through your review. Despite this, I wanted to point out that our place is open to everyone and the requirements we ask of our guests are education and respect towards everyone”.

The exchange quickly went viral on social media and several newspapers also gave it ample space. Biagiarelli he had underlined some suspicious details in the screenshot graphics. At that point Tg3 went to the site to find out more clearly, but received quite evasive answers from the owner.

Yesterday, Sunday 14 January, Giovanna Pedretti, 59 years old, was found dead yesterday in the waters of the Lambro. The most likely hypothesis is that she took her own life.

On social media, many users have linked the woman's alleged suicide with the doubts raised by Biagiarelli about the history of the homophobic review, accusing the food blogger of having shamed the restaurateur on social media.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, Biagiarelli's partner, also intervened in the case, taking her partner's defense. “You are talking about the pillory but in fact there wasn't even this pillory that you are talking about on social media,” she observed on Instagram. There is “a personal story” with “dramatic precedents but now is not the time to talk about it”.