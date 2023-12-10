by STEFANO OLLANU

All eyes on Marquez

Two days after the conclusion of the 2023 world championship – which went to Francesco Bagnaia in the sprint, after having defeated Jorge Martin’s resistance -, all the eyes of fans and professionals were turned towards the Gresini team garageWhere Marc Marquez was preparing to ride the world champion Ducati GP23.

In the blink of an eye the outcome of the just concluded World Cup had already been archived and there was ahuge wait to understand if Marquez could have returned to the positions that count.

The smile as soon as he took off his helmet after the initial 8-lap run and the subsequent lap times left little doubt: the six-time MotoGP champion it will be a thorn in my side for everyone in 2024.

What chance does Marquez really have?

Ducati has made no secret of the fact that it did not think of Marc Marquez for its rider line-up and has underlined several times that the choice was made alone – as per the contract – by the Gresini team. In recent days Gigi Dall’Igna then highlighted how the Spaniard will be given – at least initially? – the GP23 with which Johann Zarco ended the year and not the latest updated one brought to the track in Valencia by Bagnaia, Bastianini and Martin, due to concerns about reliability.

In short, Marquez will not have a smooth road, but many think that it will be difficult to limit his talent and ambition, even when riding a season-old Red.

Among these there is Jorge Lorenzo, that ad As expressed his opinion on Marc’s choice: “For him, on a sporting and entertainment level, it’s fantastic. However, he had to renounce a contract he had never seen before and which, certainly, will never be seen again in the history of MotoGP: four years and all that money.

From a sporting point of view it won’t be easy, but If I had to bet, I’d bet on him. To win the world championship I mean. The fact that he will have to face riders who already know Ducati and who are younger than him will complicate things a bit. If he doesn’t have bad luck… Just look at what his brother Alex did, who doesn’t have the same magic and talent. If he was able to do what he did this year, why shouldn’t Marc be able to win many races?”.