A contact that sparks discussion

In the immediate aftermath of the match there was – obviously – a lot of talk about the contact between 'Pecco' Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, which caused the fall of both and the related setback in the world rankings. The Commissioners then declared the 'race accident', effectively clearing the two world champions, who obviously left the weekend in Portimao disappointed.

Lorenzo's opinion

In his role as commentator for the Spanish branch of Daznthe three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo he commented as follows: “THEFirst of all, several replays are needed to understand what happened. I think they both wanted to get to the same point to exit that curve in front of the other. Marc had overdone it a bit and was getting back on track. The only one who had a perfect view was Pecco, since he was slightly behind. He took advantage of the space left by Marc when braking to get inside very quickly and open the throttle. I think Pecco could have let Marc pass and give him the position”.

Lorenzo then praised Martin's victory: “He did everything flawlessly. I saw it very similar to Bagnaia, she managed the match like him” and Pedro Acosta's performance: “He understands everything quickly, he is very intelligent and in Portimao, one of his favorite tracks, he took another step forward. He will suffer in Austin, but he will certainly do well in Jerez.”