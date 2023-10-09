The former footballer wanted to have his say on what his ex-partner released to Verissimo

Manila Nazzaro was a guest on the episode of very true aired on Saturday 8 October. In Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the former Miss Italy lashed out harshly against her ex-boyfriend Lorenzo Amoruso who did not remain silent and commented on what the former competitor declared Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what his words were.

This is what was stated by Manila Nazzaro regarding the end of the love story with Lorenzo Amoruso:

He started using methods that were unacceptable to me. He knows a lot good that the truth why we broke up was the extremely frequent and incorrect arguments […] I felt humiliated, denigrated, offended. And so were the people close to me. He told me that I wasn’t capable of doing things, that he wasn’t interested in what I did, in the book I had written…

Continuing with his speech, Manila Nazzaro he then revealed that:

I received a real shitstorm created by him for the sole attempt to get revenge on me in the media. For the fact that for the first time I made a decision and stuck with it to the end. The insults on social media started from him when he decided with a pseudo-friend to go live and declare that the reason why we broke up was so that I had another man and I had him before I even left him. Which is a huge lie. He was the architect of a defamation campaign against me which hurt me, my children, my parents and the people close to me […] We are women and have the same right as men to make a decision. Men have the duty to respect it without inventing media revenge. Because this is what happened.

The words released by Manila Nazzaro in the living room of very true they did not go unnoticed by Lorenzo Amoruso who commented on social media what his ex-partner said. This is the dig that the former footballer launched to his ex-partner:

A seed grows silently, but a tree falls with a loud noise. Destruction is loud but creation is silent. Grow in silence […] When the Japanese repair a broken object, they enhance the crack by filling the crack with gold. They believe that when something has suffered a wound and has a history, it becomes more beautiful.

Subsequently the former footballer wrote: