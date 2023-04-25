After the interview released by Manila Nazzaro a very truethis time to make a speech about the separation was Lorenzo Amoruso. The former footballer let himself go to some statements through a series of Instagram Stories. Let’s find out together what he said in detail.

Lately, Manila Nazzaro Silvia Toffanin has decided to open her heart and has released ainterview to very true. The words of the woman certainly did not go unnoticed by Lorenzo Amoruso who did not think twice about replying.

In detail, the former footballer spoke exhaustively about theirs break and brought out some unedited background to clarify some issues:

When you do certain things you do them because you want to do them. You don’t think about what will happen in the future. When I did those things it was because they made me feel good. If then on the other side these things are not recognized, patience. These are things you don’t do to get feedback from the public, from your partner, or for an ulterior motive. You do them because it’s right period.

Later, the man revealed that he had been jilted. Indeed, to take the decision to put a definitive point to their love story it was indeed Manila Nazzaro:

She made the decision to leave me. There was a futile discussion which then degenerated. She’s stuck on a few things and right now there doesn’t seem to be any way to move her from that position. I have to take note of it now and think for myself.

Either way, Amoruso has never denied trying one yet strong feeling towards his ex-partner. These were hers words: