For the first time, Lorenzo Amoruso breaks the silence on the separation from Manila Nazzaro

A few weeks after the separation with Manila Nazzaro, for the first time Lorenzo Amoruso breaks the silence on the matter. On the occasion of a direct on Instagram, the former footballer revealed unpublished background on his previous relationship. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

A few days ago, Lorenzo Amoroso attended one direct Instagram with Biagio D’Anelli. The former footballer took the opportunity to speak about his previous relationship with Manila Nazzaro with whom he recently ended relations.

In the course of the conversation, the man made real insinuations towards his ex-partner. Therefore, he himself claims that the woman had another man already before the breakup:

So much malice and cowardice towards me. Everyone knows this by now, so I have no problem saying it. Mrs. Nazzaro, practically after a few days that we had broken up, probably already before, that makes me think too, she was already seeing another person.

It’s not all. The shocking statements of which Lorenzo became the protagonist are also inherent in the intimate sphere of the former couple’s footprint:

She cried and spoke to the newspapers, to wedding broadcasts… She even went so far as to speak ill of the fact that we have lost a little girl.

Finally, the topic moved on to the possible ones reasons which led to the separation with Manila Nazzaro. These were hers words:

There was anger, a strong argument, but she too said things…

Finally, Amoruso concluded his speech doing a appeal to his ex-partner. In detail, she invited the presenter not to talk about him anymore during the interviews.