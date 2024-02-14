Lorenzo Amoruso has moved on after his latest disappointment in love and now has a new girlfriend. Let's find out who he is, what his name is, what he does and how they met

The love story with Manila Nazzaro is archived, and she should get married to her new partner in May 2024, Lorenzo Amoruso he shows up with one new girlfriend. The former footballer, in fact, came out on Instagram, where he published photos of his new flame. His name is Afarinshe is a beautiful woman and is 20 years younger than him.

Precisely on Valentine's Day, the sports commentator decided to announce that he had archived the love story with Manila Nazzaro. The former couple had also participated in the reality show Temptation Island, but everything ended in a stormy way.

The former Miss Italy Manila Nazzaro, in fact, accused him of serious behavior, which however he categorically denies. Among other things, she announced that she will marry her new partner in May 2024. And her ex has come out in the open with her new flame, 20 years younger.

“You are my joy, my serenity, with your sweetness you are like the sun, with your love you warm my heart and when you smile I rediscover the beauty of this world and it is when you look at me that I understand its meaning. Thank you“.

This one dedication that the former footballer makes to Afarin, his new beautiful partner, much younger than him, publishing a couple of photos that portray them together smiling and in love. But who is Afarin?

Lorenzo Amoruso, who is the new girlfriend

Not much is known about the sports commentator's new partner. We know that her name is Afarin and that she should have Iranian origins, in addition to the fact that she is 20 years younger than her partner.

The very young partner has an Instagram account followed by just over a thousand followers. She likes to travel and adores Italy, but she is very attached to her homeland, in particular to her family. Nothing else is known, not even how the couple met.