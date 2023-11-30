These are the words of the former footballer: “She’s worse than me, now I’ll say everything”

In these days Lorenzo Amoruso he returned to talk about the end of the love story with Manila Nazzaro. The former footballer in fact gave a long interview to the newspaper ‘Novella2000’ where the statements made against his former partner did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Once again Lorenzo Amoruso lashes out Manila Nazzaro, reiterating that the former Miss Italy would have started dating Stefano Oradei before the end of their story. These were her words about it:

She was the one who changed, in the last months we were together I no longer recognized her. So much so that after our farewell I chose to consult a professional and shortly afterwards she publicly introduced her new partner. I moved from Florence to Rome for her sake, even buying a house. There probably wasn’t the same vision of the relationship. As long as I said yes to everything, things were fine.

Continuing with his speech, the former footballer then added:

When I started taking a stand, I became a monster. After New Year’s Eve I realized that our relationship wasn’t working anymore and there were too many useless arguments. Probably at that moment she had started dating another person, and perhaps she had felt it before too.

After that, Lorenzo Amoruso revealed:

Was his love over? It can fit. But he lacked the honesty to tell me: “It’s over between us”, instead of doing everything to make me feel guilty.

At the moment Manila Nazzaro remained silent and decided not to respond to the words of her ex-partner. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the former Miss Italy will decide to answer to the accusations made against him by Lorenzo Amoruso.