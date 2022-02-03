Lorenzo Amoruso, once again, took the defense of Manila Nazzaro: his life partner. In fact, the woman had a quarrel with Katia Ricciarelli who this time too had attitudes over the top of her.

Everything was born from the fact that the former Miss Italy voted Miriana Trevisan as a candidate for the final. The opera singer did not go lightly and spoke with Davide Silvestri:

I voted you to be a finalist, because you have so much to give, what else does that have to give? That other one I wouldn’t have voted for even by idea. She has her family, her things to think about. You understand?

Not only that, Katia Ricciarelli has also made it an age issue: “I made a clear choice by voting for you. What chance does she have of going on that she is 44 that she already has a family, children and a job? Think and tell me why I should have voted for her. “

Lorenzo Amoruso reacted very badly to these words, Manila’s companion Nazzaro defended the woman with the sword and then wrote: