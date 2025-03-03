The current president of Ata and Vice President of the CEOE, Lorenzo Amor, It has been re -elected on Monday to preside over the National Federation of Autonomous Workers Associations for a new five -year mandate during the Electoral Assembly convened by the organization in Madrid.

Lorenzo Amor has been elected president with 406 in favor of the 428 issued. Of the total 500 committees in census, 72 have not voted, 9 votes have been blank and 13 null. «There is much to do, much to dialogue, much to listen, much to understand and much to eliminate. But for that we are here, for that is, for that is this board of directors that you have chosen. Let’s place the A of the Autonomous in the center of the E of Spain», He has exposed love after his re -election becomes official.

The new president of ATE has thanked support in this new re -election and He has also committed to work for those who have voted null or white. “I hope not to disappoint them,” he said. The candidacy of love to the presidency of Ata was the only one that was presented within the period given by the organization, which was closed on February 20. In the inauguration of the same, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz has intervened, while the closing of the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo participated in the closing.

In the same, Garamendi has congratulated Lorenzo love for his re -election as president of Ata and thanked him “his loyalty and his unit” during the years in office. For its part, The PP leader has valued that love has decided to take this electoral process through the pollsdespite having been the only candidate, while the Minister of Labor has thanked ATA for work in the social dialogue of these years.









Until 2030

Lorenzo Amor (Córdoba, 1965) He is president of AT since 2004 andafter these elections, the position will foreseeably be held until 2030. The latest Elections of ATE were held on March 9, 2020 in Madrid and, in them, the current president of the freelancers was re -elected in office. Not having an alternative candidacy, love re -election occurred without the need to open any vote.

The assembly is composed of 500 compromisariosone for each of the organizations that make up ATA and the rest, distributed according to the number of partners of the associations that make it up. After his re -election, Lorenzo Amor He has asked to solve the problems of self -employed through “listening, understanding and eliminating”always betting on dialogue and consensus from “institutional loyalty”, but also from independence and “claiming.”

The leader of ATE has taken stock of all the conquests made by the collective and has urged to solve other situations, such as the cessation of extraordinary activity for freelancers affected by the Dana. «The cessation of activity to which almost 5,000 freelancers have accepted today without renewing. It is incomprehensible, the period ended on January 31, we are on March 3 and there is still no decree in the BOE that allows to extend the cessation of activity for the autonomous affected by the DANA. I just ask that they do not leave the self -employed in legal insecurity and to solve this problem, ”he said.

In this sense, it has reiterated the need to multiply by six aid granted to those affected by this flood, since the situation is not going to be fixed with 5,000 or 6,000 euros that will be given of aid or 3,000 euros that the Valencian Community will give. “One in four self -employed with commercial premises in the area affected by the Dana sees very complicated reopening,” he added. The same way, has insisted on the need to improve the cessation of collective activity, that is denied 60% of the self -employed who have closed their business and open a dialogue table for a subsidy for over 52 autonomous years, for what they insist are “willing” to quote more. “The self -employed are still second citizens in many subjects,” he lamented love, while saying that employment is being lost in companies made up of an autonomous with up to two workers.

Day reduction

Ready to the reduction of day, love has described as “Inadmissible” that the reduction of the day is approved Without taking into account “the cost that will be for the million freelancers who have employees”, and has insisted that self -employed also have the right to digital disconnection.

“Two consecutive years losing employment in companies of one to two workers and 50,000 trade autonomos have closed in the last five years,” said Love, which has urged the Executive to look more at the micro data than in macro.

«For them, nor for me, there are times that there is no reduction in working hours. We have to throw more hours than a clock, as the freelancers themselves also, ”he stressed. On the other hand, Lorenzo Amor has positively valued the ‘Comprehensive Plan’ for Autonomous announced Monday by the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which supposes Exempt the freelancers from the obligation to make the income statement if they invoice less than 12,000 euros and that the VAT statement and its IRPF payment of those who invoice more of that amount once a year, and not for quarters as until now. In this sense, he recalled that this last measure is in line with the franchisee VAT, which is part of a European directive not transposed by Spain, and that allows to declare VAT and IRPF once every year and not in a quarterly manner, as well as the proposal of the PP.