The Paralympic athlete from San Javier Lorenzo Albaladejo will run the ProFuturo race this Sunday, after being diagnosed with a rare disease. Considered the best athlete with cerebral palsy in the history of Spain in speed tests, Albaladejo also channels sport to educate children and adolescents in values ​​and prevent bullying.

In 2020, he was diagnosed with Churg-Strauss syndrome, a rare disease characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels that affected his lungs and has kept him off the track.

“They told me I couldn’t put my shoes back on, the harshest words an athlete can expect. But I took on the same role my parents took on when the doctors told them I wouldn’t be able to move at birth: fight and not give up. Thanks to the help of my doctors and my coach, I can now lead a normal life again, which for me is inseparable from sport,” says the sprinter, who has accumulated 18 Spanish champion titles to his credit (with records at 100, 200 and 400 meter dash), two classifications at the London 2012 Paralympics and was European champion in the 400 meter dash in 2018.

Athletics



Fortuna combines the mile with the Ascent to the Black Cave

On Saturday one of the outstanding events of the mile on the regional route returns, which this time is accompanied by a recent test. This is the XIX Villa de Fortuna Urban Mile, which will start at 5:30 p.m. with tests for the different established categories, while at 8:30 p.m. the start of the II 5K Climb to the Black Cave is scheduled, in all cases with Start and finish line at the Parque Jardín de la Cruz de Fortuna.

Soccer



The Inclusive Unified Ciezaps remains undefeated

The Inclusive Unified Ciezaps remains undefeated. In his last game he traveled to Cartagena to face the Asapajumide team from Jumilla in a competition organized by the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia. The Ciezanos won 6-3 in a highly contested match. The team coached by Juan Marín, Kiki, has no rival, for the moment, and has achieved three victories in as many games. Marín, the team’s top technical manager, has the support of the delegates and Salvador and Pedro Enrique.