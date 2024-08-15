KTM hopes for its spearhead

MotoGP in 2024 welcomed Peter Acosta and the KTM/GasGas rider wasted no time in showing what he was made of. Acosta attacked Marc Marquez in Qatar, only to pay for his inexperience in managing his tires. In Portugal he finished third, also overtaking Francesco Bagnaia, and in Texas in the United States he came close to victory, only surrendering to the unstoppable Maverick Vinales.

The 2021 Moto3 and 2023 Moto2 champion has recently dropped off the radar of the top rankings, but in Austria this weekend he could return to being a protagonist on a track more suited to the characteristics of the RC-16. Jorge Lorenzo has no doubts that Acosta is destined to make his mark in MotoGP: “He has the charisma of Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner combined with the ambition of Marc Marquez – said the five-time world champion in the studios of DAZN – the difference between him and his peers is the level of preparation and training he has on a motorbike. Compared to them, he has spent double or triple the hours on a motorbike, managing high-powered vehicles since he was little”.

Dani PedrosaKTM test rider, is closely following the growth of his compatriot: “Next year, with more experience, he will reach another level – Pedrosa’s words – I told him already during the winter tests to be careful about the preparation and management of the tyres because these bikes can send you to the hospital”.