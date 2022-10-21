“The possibility of using in addition to traditional medicine, called allopathic, another therapeutic possibility should also enter our clinical practice. I believe that integrated medicine is the best way to be able to see the patient’s problems at 360 degrees and not only the pathology for which at that moment the patient asks for help. Integrated medicine is important, homeopathy is part of it “. Thus Maria Elena Lorenzetti, pediatrician and CEDH Italy teacher on the sidelines of the 10th International Congress of the Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie starting today in Rome.