Dutch cyclist Lorena Wiebes won the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday. She was the fastest in the sprint on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and thus won the yellow jersey.

The first stage started at the Eiffel Tower and was followed by the men’s laps of the Champs-Élysées, past the Arc de Triomphe. Wiebes, who drives for Team DSM, was already tipped as a favorite in advance. She defeated compatriot Marianne Vos during the sprint. The Belgian Lotte Kopecky was third.

The second stage on Monday is also a flat stage: then there will be a race from Meaux to Provins. The Tour de France for women ends next Sunday with a tough mountain stage in the Vosges. It is the first time since 2009 that a race for women is being held in France.