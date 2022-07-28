In the fifth stage, the longest of the women’s Tour de France —175.6 kilometres—, lush forests and farms on the way to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, place where the first world map with the word America was published, the Dutch Lorena Wiebes He has imposed himself on the sprint with amazing forcefulness. Not so much, she will think. Wiebes, winner of 17 races this year, also on the Champs-Élysées, on the opening day of the Tour, was cautious at the finish line: “I am very happy, it has been a huge effort, but it is not up to me to say if I am the best sprinter or not.

Long before, Mavi Garcia, still bruised from Wednesday’s fall on the champagne trails, was smiling on the eastern plain of France. “I am better than she expected. The blows could have been worse. Yesterday there were a lot of nerves and everything went very fast”, she said in the preview of the stage. And she would add, sincerely: “I would not say that I saved the day [a pesar de llegar a un minuto y medio de las favoritas]. For me that is losing. I felt very well, even to attempt something important. It sucks, but you have to push forward. The last two days are very hard and if I recover, who knows…”.

50 kilometers goal, as in a routine, the peloton marched calmly. Glances at the camera, friendly chats and even some joke between the runners. understandable. After the titanic effort on the dirt roads, the cyclists faced a calm day, of apparent transition before the final fireworks in the mountains.

More information

Immersed in a deceptive calm, numb, the group came face to face with reality. Drop. One more. And this time numerous. When it was rolling on an open straight, without apparent danger, a snag at the front of the group unleashed the domino effect. Montonera. More than 30 runners to the ground.

In the sudden melee, swamped by cyclists with cleats still hooked to their shoes, Emma Norsgaard got the worst of it. The Danish, Movistar sprinter, the only Spanish team in competition, put her hand to her collarbone and, with tears in her eyes, was treated by the race doctors. It didn’t take long for her abandonment to become official. Significant loss for Annemiek Van Vleuten, who loses one of her main gregarious. So much so, that in the dusty madness of Champagne, it was Norsgaard who delivered her bike so that Van Vleuten, team leader, could reach the finish line without lost time.

Regrouped the platoon, the escape, more combative than usual, was neutralized two kilometers from the finish line. The young Victoire Berteau, from Cofidis, came close to breaking the first unwritten rule of women’s cycling: breakaways never come to fruition.

In the fenced section, already with the usual names on the front line, Elisa Longo Borghini tried it before time, but she confused the layout and ended up in no man’s land, behind the fences.

One less, thought Lorena Wiebes. Although there was no need. The Dutch, imposing, was the winner before even facing the final meters. Her overwhelming pedaling took meters away from the world champion, Elisa Balsamo, second, and the race leader, Marianne Vos, third. Indisputable victory, the second of this Tour for the DSM sprinter.

The finish bonus gave Vos a further four seconds to go overall, increasing his lead over his rivals for the first time. Silvia Persico, second classified, now 20 seconds behind, will fight to snatch her most beloved garment: “I want to wear yellow before the mountain”. It won’t be easy, this Friday, last chance before the big ports.

Meanwhile, Mavi García has regained a place in the general classification, returning to the Top-10. The Mallorcan is tenth, 2m30s behind the lead. On Friday, 129 kilometers between Saint-Dié-des-Vosges and Rosheim: arrival on the flat, yes, but after passing through three ports of the fourth category and one of the third.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.