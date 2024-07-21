Lorena Quaranta’s Femicide, the Court of Cassation Cancels Life Imprisonment: “The Boyfriend Was Stressed by Lockdown and Covid”

Covid Stress and Lockdown: these are the reasons for the Cassation on the case of the femicide by Lorena Quaranta the medical student, originally from Favara, in the province of Agrigento, killed in a villa in Furci Siculo, in the Messina area, on March 31, 2020 in the first phase of the pandemic. And precisely in reference to an alleged ‘Covid stress‘, the decision of the Court of Cassation is based on. For this femicide The Court of Appeal of Messina confirmed the life sentence for Antonio De Pace, a Calabrian nurse who was the student’s boyfriend at the time.



The Court of Cassation has annulled the sentence limited to the applicability of the mitigating circumstances with referral for a new trial, only on this point, to the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Reggio Calabria confirming in the rest. According to the judges after having retraced the whole affair, “it must be considered – they write – that the judges of merit have not fully verified whether, given the specificity of the context, it can, and to what extent, be attributed to the defendant of not having “effectively attempted to counter” the state of anguish of which he was prey and, in parallel, whether the source of the discomfort, evidently represented by the arrival of the pandemic emergency; with all that it has determined on the life of each person and, therefore, also of the protagonists of the affair, and, even more, the contingent difficulty of remedying it constitute factors affecting the measure of criminal liability”.



Lorena was killed by strangled, probably at the height of a violent argument that broke out in the villa in Furci Siculo where the two fiancés lived together. It was De Pace himself who called the police after attempting suicide. Lorena Quaranta, who was in her final year of medical school, was about to graduate and dreamed of becoming a doctor. The reasons given by the Court of Cassation raised the reaction of the anti-violence center One of us: “Reading the reasons leaves us dismayed and deeply alarmed for the protection of all women like Lorena”, writes lawyer Cettina Miasi.